Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan To Return With Next Season Soon; Actor Reveals Commoners Can Audition!

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was held yesterday (February 21, 2021). Before announcing the top 2 finalists of the show, Colors Parivaar gave 'damakedaar' performance. It was also revealed in the finale episode that dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 and Bawara Dil will be replacing the controversial reality show. Barrister Babu's Aurra Bhatnagar, who also performed at the finale episode, said that they will miss host Salman. To this, the actor said that he will meet them during Radhe promotions.

Salman also revealed that he will meet them after eight months, which means in the next season! The actor revealed that the selection process of contestants for Bigg Boss 15. Yet again the doors of Bigg Boss will open for commoners!

People can send their auditions and the janta will vote them. The selection process will be through Voot app. Salman also added that more details of the same will be announced soon. As per reports, the new season might begin in September or October 2021.

A few days ago, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had revealed that he will host the next season if the makers agree to pay him 15 per cent hike.

He had said, "After the show ends, we will move on to Pathan, Tiger, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and by the time these films will end, some eight months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with its next season and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return if they offer me 15% raise."

For the uninitiated, Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner, who took home Rs 36 lakh along with the trophy. Rahul Vaidya was declared the first runner-up. Salman Khan also gifted his Being Human cycles to the duo.

