Bigg Boss 15: Sana Makbul Supports Rajiv Adatia; Says ‘He Can Never Be Biased Towards Anyone’

Rajiv Adatia has become a hot topic of discussion inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. After making a grand entry in the show as a wild card contestant, the UK-based businessman and Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother managed to win everyone's hearts with his nature. Notably, Rajiv has had a lot of fights with contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal and many others.

In the latest episode of the show, Afsana Khan had to leave the show for hurting herself. However, while leaving the house, she threatened to file a case against Rajiv Adatia as she claimed that he inappropriately touched her during the task. Moreover, Rajiv also had a tiff with Ieshaan Sehgaal over his closeness with Miesha Iyer.

After all these allegations, fans have been extending support to Rajiv Adatia on Twitter. Not only fans, but several celebs too supported him. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and actress Sana Makbul came out in support of Rajiv. She said, "I have known Rajiv for years and I know that he can never be biased towards anyone. The fact that he already knows a person with whom he shares a great alliance, for example, Shamita Shetty who is his sister, so he will have a soft corner. But he can never be biased towards anyone. And I think as human beings if we are put in that similar situation, we all will behave the same. Having a soft spot towards someone is a different thing altogether."

Well, Rajiv was also called as 'relationship wrecker' by several housemates. Sana Makbul rubbished the reports and housemates' claims about him. She said, "See we all know that Ieshaan and Rajiv were friends even before he entered the show. And we all knew and had a perspective about each and every player inside the house by the time Rajiv entered. And the way Ieshaan was portraying himself, we all know, was not looking very organic so whatever he did was something even I would do for my friend. He is not a relationship wrecker for sure."

Let us tell you, Rajiv Adatia shares a strong bond of friendship with several Bollywood and TV stars such as Karan Kundrra, Parineeti Chopra, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam and many others. He was said to be in a relationship with Ieshaan Sehgaal. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.