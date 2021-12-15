Bigg Boss 15: Sehnooor Comes Out In Support Of Pratik Sehajpal; Says ‘He Is A Soft Target’

Bigg Boss 15 is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans are very much eager to know who will be the finalists of the show. Currently, the ticket to finale task is going on inside the house, all the contestants are working hard to win the same. In the latest episode of the show, Pratik Sehajpal engaged in a verbal spat with Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz after Rakhi Sawant fails to make any decision in the task.

Let us tell you, Pratik Sehajpal fans have always been considering him as the soft target for housemates. Many of them take a stand for him on social media. Amidst all, actress Sehnooor, who is going to mark in the Bollywood industry is an amid Bigg Boss viewers, expressing her opinion about her favourite contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

In the statement shared with the media, Sehnooor said, "I feel Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest and the best contestants in Bigg Boss 15. I feel that everyone in the house should stop targeting Pratik in every situation and should stop dragging him by pushing all his wrong buttons instantly."

The diva, who featured opposite Asim Riaz in the song 'Badan Pe Sitare', Sehnooor further added, "I have also seen a pattern that on every Weekend Ka Vaar, celebrity guests come in and start targeting Pratik Sehajpal over his gibberish way of talking. I feel no one could play better than him in the show and his true loyalty towards his friends from the beginning shows him as a true gem as he always respects his seniors and mentors. Just because he has also done Bigg Boss OTT and other reality shows, contestants think he has a lot of potentials to perform well and because of that, they drag him into every situation which will defame him as he is a soft target. Being a Bigg Boss fan, I am very proud to support Pratik Sehajpal and wish that he brings the trophy home."

Inside the house, Pratik Sehajpal shares a good bond of friendship with Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Coming back to Sehnooor, the actress will be soon seen making her digital debut with the show Prapanch opposite Pawan Singh.