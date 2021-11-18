Bigg Boss 15: Shamita’s Mother Responds To Fans' Query About Her Return; Moose Reacts To Reports Of Her Entry

Of late, Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines for contestants' exit. After Raqesh Bapat's exit due to medical emergency, Shamita Shetty too exited the show on medical grounds. While Raqesh won't be entering the show, Shamita's fans were worried that she too might not enter as her bags were not seen in the luggage area.

Fans even trended on Twitter with 'MISSING SHAMITA IN BB15'. When a fan asked Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty, "Ma'am her luggage is taken out of bb house ....is she coming back or not ??😰😣😣," she replied, "Yes❤️🧿"

A troll had tweeted, "Yeh show shammo ka sasural banke hi reh jaye ga agar asisa ho gaya toh, agli umeed yeh maat kar dena ki aane ke baad Bigg boss ko shammo ka kanya dann karwa ne ko boldo really mam keep a reality check and let them play don't make it a daily saas bahu show ke bechre hu do dil mile." To this Shamita's mother replied, "Says who?- Neha/Raqesh OTT Contestants sent by Colors(their prerogative)&Shamz new friends frmOTT)Rajiv(bro of11yrs)came for Ishan.Most contestants know each other over 10-12yrs-silly assumptions."

Meanwhile, there have been several speculations about wild card entry. This season's ratings are low and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it interesting, so it is being said that a few wild card contestants will be entering the house and one of the name that is doing the rounds on social media is Moose Jattana's!

People loved Moose in Bigg Boss OTT and want her in Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, Nishant Bhat was heard telling the cameras to send his buddy Moose Jattana inside the house.

However, Moose, who is been bombarded with messages about her entry, has finally reacted to the same. She confirmed that she is not going to Bigg Boss 15 house and she did not wish to give any one false hope.

Sharing a snapshot of a fan's message on her Instagram story, Moose wrote, "Hello peoples! I've gotten sooo many messages as such and it was alllll very appreciated and sweet!" (sic)

She further wrote in the same picture, "But I am actually not going to BB 15! I know there is a lot of buzz as such, and I see it too but I don't wanna lead anyone on, Sorry guys!"