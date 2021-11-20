Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Returns? Salman Reveals Top 5 To Be Selected In 24 Hours & Rest To Leave

Although Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception, the show hasn't garnered the required TRPs. The ratings of Salman Khan's show is all time low, which is quite surprising as the makers have roped in popular and controversial contestants. After Afsana Khan's exit, Raqesh Bapat left the show due to medical issues, followed by Shamita Shetty, who too exited the show due to medical issues. Although Raqesh is not coming back and there are speculations of Afsana re-entering the house as wild card entrant, Shamita will be re-entering the show.

The makers shared a new promo in which Neha Bhasin reads a notice, which said "Iss show ka sabse bada toofan, teezi se apki taraf baad raha hai" while other contestants will be shocked. Apparently, it is Shamita Shetty, who will be entering the house.

Also, Salman Khan gives a shocker to the contestants. He tells that within 24 hours, they will get to know the top 5 contestants and others will leave the house!

While this is just a part of the promo, which is shown in bits and pieces, to know the complete detail, you will have to wait and watch theWeekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Currently, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Prateek Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia are in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the makers have roped in a few wild card entries, and their entry and twists are speculated to bring increase the ratings.

Well, let's wait and watch what the makers have in store for the viewers!