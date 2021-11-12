Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Is Slammed By THIS Celeb For 'Demeaning' Afsana Khan

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 had witnessed some high voltage drama revolving around Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty. Afsana had come at loggerheads with Shamita who had hatched a plan for removing the former from the VIP Special Task. The singer soon was out of the game and was furious at Shamita for targeting her with the help of her brother Rajiv Adatia as alleged by Afsana. In retaliation, Shamita highlighted Afsana's mental health problems that did not go down well with many viewers. Now, actor Parag Tyagi has also hit back at the actress for her choice of words towards Afsana.

Parag Tyagi whose actress-wife Shefali Jariwala was also a former contestant in Bigg Boss 13 took to his Twitter to slam Shamita Shetty. The Pavitra Rishta actor tweeted stating, "Thank you Bigg Boss for showing @ShamitaShetty's true colour. Maam pls don't forget u don't come from high society, now if u got an opportunity to live a good life doesn't allow u to demean Afsana or anyone."

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Accuses Rajiv Adatia Of Inappropriately Touching Her; Netizens React

Apart from that Parag Tyagi also praised Umar Riaz's decision who is the captain of the house currently to not take Shamita Shetty inside the VIP zone to be a good one. The Jodha Akbar actor said, "Loved @realumarriaz 's honest reason not to choose @ShamitaShetty for VIP. He told the truth that she has her brother, her lover and her best friend in the house, what else she needs.. #bb15."

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Loses Her Cool Over VIP Task

Shamita Shetty's conduct towards Afsana Khan garnered divided attention from the netizens. While some labelled the actress' behaviour towards the 'Titliyaan' singer to be inconsiderate considering that the latter was having a breakdown, some other users supported the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant backing it up by saying that the other contestants did not deserve to bear the brunt of Afsana's mental health condition. Meanwhile, Afsana Khan also accused Shamita's Rakhi brother Rajiv of inappropriately touching her on the show during the task. The singer was also seen threatening Rajiv and the Mohabbatein actress that she will be filing a case against them. Afsana was eventually asked to leave the show since she tried to harm herself using a kitchen knife.