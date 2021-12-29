Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty Reacts To People Joking About Her Daughter’s Injury

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty recently reacted to the housemates joking about her daughter's shoulder injury in the house. For the unversed, Sunanda has been closely following the Salman Khan show and constantly supporting her actress-daughter.

In the recent episode, Rakhi Sawant was seen mocking Shamita Shetty's shoulder injury. Well, Rakhi's actions didn't go down well with several netizens as they slammed the controversial queen on social media. On the other hand, Sunanda Shetty also broke silence over the same and expressed her concern over Shamita Shetty's frozen shoulder injury.

In an interaction with Times of India, Sunanda said, "Shamita was seriously injured in a task but didn't quit after her MRI diagnosis. Though we were worried for her well-being she didn't want to quit midway and we respected her decision. In the recent episode, I was really upset to see how Shamita's swollen injury was taken as a joke by a fellow contestant inside. Must say the channel took good care of her medical condition but sadly some contestants thought she faked the pain."

Sunanda Shetty is very much proud of her daughter as she did her work in spite of her pain in the house. Shamita's mother said, "As a mother, I'm very proud to see her giving Bigg Boss 15 her 100 per cent best shot with dignity, loyalty, clarity and crystal-clear views even in tough situations. I hope and pray she finds the strength to fight her battles and emerges a well-deserved winner. We, as a family, are very proud of her journey where we hope and pray her fans shower her with more love and support as that's all that counts."

Talking about Shamita Shetty, the actress has been winning hearts with her performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Apart from her mother, her actress-sister Shilpa Shetty has also been seen rooting for her on social media.