Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's Mother Slams Karan Kundrra For Age Shaming Her Daughter On The Show

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed an explosive episode yesterday (October 5) wherein a massive fight broke out between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehejpal. While the Jungle team supported Jay, Pratik's former Bigg Boss OTT co-contestants Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt stood at his side. However, amid this, Karan Kundrra while having a conversation with Jay and Nishant called Shamita 'aunty' that has left many fans of the show outraged. It was because he thought that the actress had called him and the other Jungle team members 'classless' when it was Nishant who did so. Now, Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty also took to her social media handle to call out Karan for age-shaming her daughter on the show.

A fan shared Sunanda Shetty's post wherein she was questioning from what angle does her daughter Shamita Shetty look like an aunty to Karan Kundrra. She added that age-shaming and physical attacks should not be tolerated on the show and should be curbed by punitive measures. Furthermore, she tagged the host and superstar Salman Khan on the same hinting that she wants strict action against Karan on the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. Take a look at the same.

Bigg Boss 15: All Junglewasis Nominated Because Of Pratik; Karan Kundrra Calls Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

Apart from this, Bigg Boss 1 contestant and actress Kashmera Shah also took to her social media handle to condemn Karan Kundrra's 'aunty' statement against Shamita Shetty. Kashmera tweeted stating, "Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What"s this age bashing happening all over again. "Aunty" is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty." Take a look at her tweet.

Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/B5sza7q1bl — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 6, 2021

Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra: Sidharth Shukla's Journey Has Been Most Inspiring; He Was Fearless & Strong

Netizens have also slammed Nishant Bhat for keeping mum and not clearing the misunderstanding over the 'classless' statement wherein it was he who had originally uttered it. Fans had also called out Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana on Bigg Boss OTT for passing ageist comments against Shamita Shetty. Apart from this, some fans are also enraged and have pointed out that apart from age-shaming, Karan Kundrra has also allegedly abused Shamita during the fight. It will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will school Karan for this.