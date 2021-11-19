Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang Breaks Silence On Entering Salman Khan’s Show!

Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news since its inception all thanks to the controversial contestants. However, the show hasn't picked up and has hit all time low in ratings! To get the ratings back, the makers have been trying a lot of stuffs, and now, there are speculations that a few wild card contestants will be entering the house! A celebrity name that has been doing the rounds is Shivin Narang.

However, Shivin took to social media to deny the rumour. The actor shared a note on his Instagram story and said that he won't be appearing on the show.

The actor wrote, "It has come to my attention that there are speculation about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I'd like them to know, as well as the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all contestants. Cheers!"

It has to be recalled that Tejasswi and Shivin worked together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and were seen in music video. The duo was also linked up with each other after their participation in KKK 10.

Meanwhile, there are rumours of other celebrities entering Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card entrant. Moose Jattana's name has been doing the rounds. Moose was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and is good friend with Nishant Bhatt, who is currently seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, she too recently took to social media to rubbish the rumour.

On the other hand, Shamita Shetty had exited the house on medical grounds. Her fans were worried as her bags were not seen in luggage area. When a few fans asked Shamita's mother Sunanda about her re-entry, she confirmed that she will return to the show. It is being said that she might enter the house this weekend.