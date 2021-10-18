Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKING! Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya Eliminated? All Housemates Sent To Jungle House?

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. Recently, Salman Khan announced no elimination during Weekend Ka Vaar. However, now reports on social media are doing the rounds regarding shocking double eviction. It is being said that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Also, there have been reports that all the main house contestants have been eliminated and have been sent to the jungle house. This comes amidst of violence, arguments and fights in the house. Tasks have been terminated on a continuous basis due to the same.

Take a look at a few tweets that indicates that the Donal and Vidhi are eliminated! Many fans even called it unfair eviction and are asking to bring the duo especially Donal back!

@BiggBoss_@Tak: EXCLUSIVE & BREAKING!! #BiggBoss_Tak #DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya are OUT from the #BiggBoss15 house #BB15WithBiggBoss_Tak.

The Khabri: Confirmed #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht are Evicted from #BiggBoss15 House after #Aapsi Sehmati

Aba@singh: #biggboss15 this eviction happens based on yesterday ranking....so what's the point of voting by audience??? Big boss team already decided who gonna evict n who gonna are top 5... totally scripted ....that's bullshit...so unfair eviction of #VidhiPandya #DonalBisht....

@terahogaya: What happened with #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht was unfair. I want the girls back. Both were the most working and worth it girls in the house. Can we get @ColorsTV to bring them back? Come on #DonalBisht and #Vidhians let's trend. #BiggBoss #bringthegirlsback.

Ricky: Unfair eviction #DonalBisht ka 😢Chalo koi baat nahi aab hum Teju ko supp karenge 😍#BB15.

Ajay: This is totally unfair 😭😭😭😭😭 Donal ko kyu nikala I hate yog @biggboss pls bring BACK Donal #DonalBisht.

Donal: They targeted her till the end. She did effort.. Tried her best but they never appreciated her they never made effort. BRING BACK DONAL #DonalBisht #BiggBoss15

(Social media posts are not edited)