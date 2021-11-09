Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Raqesh Bapat Gets Out Of The House Due To Health Issues

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant, has reportedly been taken out of the house due to health issues. The actor has reportedly been hospitalized due to worsening health.

Well, it's indeed bad news for Raqesh Bapat fans as they were indeed happy with his entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house. Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat has been admitted to a hospital as he had suffered kidney stone pain last night. After learning about the same, his fans started praying for his speedy recovery on Twitter. See tweets-

@raqesh_fc "Take care of your health @RaQesh19 QUICK RECOVERY RAQESH #RaqeshBapat." @MrChamber4 "God bless you #RaqeshBapat Get well soon. You're a nice human being ❤ #PratikFam is praying for you." @ShamiRa2409 "@RaQesh19 Our Raqa will be back in no time!! He will shine like a star #RaqeshBapat QUICK RECOVERY RAQESH." @TheReaIKhabrri "Please #UmarArmy pray for #RaqeshBapat. He is hospitalized right now due to kidney stone pain. He is not a part of #BiggBoss15 anymore. Hope he will recover really soon and back to normal. #shara #UmarRiaz #AsimRiaz #UmarArmy." @Raqesh_army_ "True.. Loudly crying face I'm Missing my man. Bt health comes first.. Wish and pray he will be fine soon.. I want happy and healthy raqa back.. QUICK RECOVERY RAQESH #RaqeshBapat." @gagandedicated "#RaqeshBapat has been hospitalized. Not sure whether we will be able to see #ShaRa together on BB 15 or not. Guys pls pray for @RaQesh19 and positivity to @ShamitaShetty QUICK RECOVERY RAQESH."

Talking about Raqesh Bapat, he shares a strong bond of love with Shamita Shetty. The duo also confessed their love for each other in the house. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will arrange a special date for Raqesh and Shamita.

Get well soon Raqesh Bapat!