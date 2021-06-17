Bigg Boss 15 Shocking Update! Salman Khan’s Show To Kick-Start On OTT Before Going On-Air: Report

The excitement level for Bigg Boss 15 is increasing day by day amongst fans. Ever since Salman Khan announced the 15th season at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, fans can't keep calm to see the new format where commoners will be locking horns with celebrity contestants. Well, there have been constant reports about the tentative contestants of the show, but the latest one might leave you in shock.

A report published in Spotboye states that Bigg Boss 15 will air for almost six long months. Now, isn't it surprising? Well, the report further states that the makers may launch the first instalment of the show on its OTT platform VOOT with 12 contestants. The makers will also introduce a twist by evicting 8 contestants amongst 12 before it airs on Colors TV. After that, new contestants will join the remaining 4 contestants in the grand premiere episode of the TV version.

Moreover, the report further states that makers will introduce a new wild card contestant with every eviction. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. If it turns out to be true, it will be the longest-running season in the history of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 15: Bhumika Chawla Breaks Silence Over Reports Of Being Approached For The Salman Khan Show

According to the buzz, Bigg Boss 15 is expected to start in September 2021. A few days ago, Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda confirmed that she was approached for the Salman Khan show. Apart from that, celebs like Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani, Surbhi Chandna, Parth Samthaan, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget, Abhijeet Sawant and many others were reportedly approached for the show.

Salman Khan Wants Arshi Khan To Participate In Bigg Boss 15; Actress Shares Cute Story From BB 14 After-Party

The previous season Bigg Boss 14 was loved by all. Rubina Dilaik had won the winner's trophy whereas Rahul Vaidya had become the 1st runner-up of the show. The season also had Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and others as contestants.