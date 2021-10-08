Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Fans Lash Out At Shefali Bagga For Misinterpreting His Statements; See Tweets

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been creating waves on the internet with their performances. The show has now become a hot topic of discussion for its fights, tasks and various things. One of the popular contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Simba Nagpal has recently been targeted by former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and news anchor Shefali Bagga for his statement.

For the unversed, in conversation with Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal was seen saying, "Bigg Boss ka funda pata kya hai? Ye jo bade log hai unke careers ya to khatam hone aarahe hai, aur Umar jaise log hai unka start hai aur baaki hum beech ke log hai. Hum known hai, Hum kahi pohonch chuke hai aur hume aage bhi badhna hai."

Bigg Boss 15: Prince Narula SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Jay Bhanushali 'TV Ka Amitabh Bachchan'

Bigg Boss 15: Kushal Tandon Lashes Out At Karan Kundrra; Calls Him 'Janaani' & Pratik Sehajpal A 'Tiger'

Well, his statement didn't go down well with Shefali Bagga, as she slammed Simba Nagpal for his comment. She took to Twitter and wrote, "It was really not acceptable when #SimbaNagpal said ki kuch logo ka career khatam ho gaya hai isilye wo aae hai when he was talking about everyone's game. #biggboss15."

It was really not acceptable when #SimbaNagpal said ki kuch logo ka career khatam ho gaya hai isilye wo aae hai when he was talking about everyone’s game. #biggboss15 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) October 6, 2021

Well, Shefali Bagga's tweet didn't go down well with Simba Nagpal fans, as they lashed out at her for misinterpreting his statements. See tweets -

@VasuBnsl789 "Madam Aapne apne season mein to ghnta kuch nhi kiya, But agle seasons mein aap har episode ki critics banke aa jaati ho, Thoda aur kaam dhandha karlo koi." @imhenss "Ye bolke Simba apna badappan nahi karha tha, in fact he spoke the truth. He is someone who is in touch with reality and doesn't talk rubbish. To isme offend hone ki koi zarurat nahi hai." @EhaanZain "Anyway he is not wrong, every year some people participate in Bigg Boss when their career is almost end..i can show u some example." @Itzzhet "Shefali there is nothing unacceptable about what he said. What's unacceptable is that his words of truth are being misinterpreted into something else. That's not cool. What he said is true."

(Social media posts are unedited.)