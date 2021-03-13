Bigg Boss 15: South Actress Luviena Lodh Approached For Salman Khan's Show?

The biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 just got over and the next season is already in the news. There are reports that Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejassi Prakash, Naagin's Adaa Khan, Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant, Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget and others have been approached for Bigg Boss 15. But the celebrities have not confirmed about their participation yet.

As per the latest report, South actress Luviena Lodh has been approached for Salman Khan's show.

According to ETimes TV report, the actress is in talks with the makers and if everything falls into place, the actress will be seen in the next season.

It has to be recalled that Luviena was in the news as she accused Mahesh Bhatt of harassment. She had called Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of the industry and accused him of harassment. She also said that he was trying to evict her from her house since she filed a case against him. On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt had filed defamation case in Bombay High Court seeking one crore rupees in damages from her. Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt had also sough an order restraining her from making false claims against them in future.

Luviena had appeared on a reality show Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj and starred in Kannada film Nirdoshi. She has featured in multiple Telugu films. She also worked in short films Hum Mein Dum Hai and Girl on Heels. The actress owns YouTube channel called Luviena Lodh Diaries.

Meanwhile, the makers have yet again opened doors for the commoners and announced online audition which had already begun. The next season might begin begin in September or October 2021.

