Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Finds Vishal's Behaviour Dirty, Complains To Karan & Jay; Fans Support Her

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash was seen visibly uncomfortable about Vishal Kotian and was seen talking about the same to Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra at separate occasions. She told Karan Kundrra that she is annoyed with Vishal Kotian and saidl that he has no other work than backbiting about others. She also said that he had been taking food from the space of the junglewaasis knowing that they have a limited quota of food and added that he has been backbiting about her saying that she controls all the food.

She also told Jay that she finds his behaviour dirty and inappropriate. She added that she finds his sense of humour creepy and he tries to get close to her but she does not like it. The actress said that she tried to make him understand in a manner that is not offensive, she feels that he did not get the hint.



Fans appreciated that she spoke about it and are seen praising her on social media. Take a look at a few tweets!

Rahul: Not the first time, it has happened a lot times #TejasswiPrakash has literally Pushed him whenever he gets creepy ! I am glad now she is maintaining distance from him ! And Now he isn't getting attention , so trying to be Frank again ! CREEP #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #BiggBoss #BigBoss15.

Rubiology: #Tejasswiprakash is representing audience here 🤣🤣😂 we all are fed up with #VishalKotian!! #BB15.

#TejrRan Believer: Today's episode- #JayBhanushali and #TejasswiPrakash talk about Vishal. TP- Uske jokes are dirty jokes, joh colors wale telecast bhi nahi kar sakte. He tries to get touchy. JB- jab tera aur Karan ka pair bana tha tab mujhe woh (Vishal) aake bolta hai, inn dono ka kaise pair bana?

@asaikhom1: #BB15 #BiggBoss15. Finally, #TejasswiPrakash has spoken up the matter bothering us regarding Vishal 👏And She is not clearly happy with his dirty humour and physical intimacy in the name of fun.. He needs to change😡 #TejaTroops #PratikSehajpaI #KaranKundrra #TejRan.

Shalini: I'm literally screaming right now! Tejuuuuuuuu...you were on fire in today's episode! You clearly realized how Vishal's comments were demeaning. And the sass, my God! I've always loved you but today, you won my heart! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #TejRan #Biggboss15.

Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja On Tejasswi Prakash Doing Bigg Boss 15: She Is Ruling Everyone's Heart

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Is In Relationship With His Former Co-Star? Are His Feelings For Tejasswi Fake?

@ItsTejaOfficial: #VishalKotian dont you Think if a girl is uncomfortable and trying to move u away,thn you should take the hint and back off. Doing it again and again unless she throws Tea on you is shamefullStay away from #TejasswiPrakash. WE STAND BY TEJASSWI #BiggBoss15.