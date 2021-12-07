Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi's Brother Calls Karan Nice & Genuine Guy; Reacts To Their March Wedding Prediction!

This season's Bigg Boss is total mess and a disaster as it has failed to garner the required TRPs. Except for few reasons, the show has not been able to create any hype. One of the reasons why Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting headlines is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story. Although many feel it is fake and have been slamming the duo saying they are trying to stay in limelight with their fake love story, a few of them including ardent fans of the couple have started shipping them together! They have even nicknamed them TejRan. Recently, Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar was asked about his views on their bond, and it is surprising that he too seems to like Karan!

While talking to Bollywoodlife, Pratik called Karan Kundrra nice and genuine guy and is happy that he is standing for his sister and supporting her in the show. He also reacted to Karan's astrologer's March wedding prediction!

Pratik recalled his conversation with his sister before she went to Bigg Boss 15 house and laughed. He revealed that he had asked Tejasswi if she is planning to find a nice guy, like if she finds someone would she use the show to know him better. But she had told Pratik that it is not going to happen for sure.

But looking at the current scenario, Pratik said, "Now, looking at what has happened I am happily surprised. Karan is a nice and genuine guy. They look good together. We are glad that he is standing by her and supporting her on the show. As a family, we appreciate it. I like their bond."

When asked about his mother's reaction to his sister and Karan's bond in the house, he said that although he lives in Chicago and they are in India, whatever conversation he had with his mom, he said that she appreciated that Karan is there for her. He added that there are no complaints as of now. Pratik said that it is up to them (Karan and Tejasswi) and family will not have an issue.

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik's Sister Slams Tejasswi For Accusing Him of Touching Female Contestants Inappropriately

Rashami Desai's Ex Nandish Sandhu Walks Hand-In-Hand With Ankita Shorey; Are They In Live-In Relationship?

When asked about Karan's astrologer's March wedding prediction and Karan's thoughts, he said, "March is way too early. I mean it is right around the corner but if they have decided that they are comfortable and completely trust each other, and see each other as better half they should go ahead I will be happy."