Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash's Brother Reacts To Actress Accusing Pratik Of Touching Girls Inappropriately

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the favourite Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Many of them feel that she will make it to the finale and they also want her to win the show. Recently, Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar spoke about his sister's game and her bond with Karan Kundrra. He also said that his family do not have any issue with them. Recently, the actress was in the news as she accused Pratik of touching girls inappropriately during a task. Now, Tejasswi's brother has come out in support of her. He also reacted to people's allegation calling TejRan fake.

Pratik Wayangankar feels that Tejasswi was misunderstood and she was supporting her friend Karan Kundrra. However, he also feels that it was Tejasswi's fault at some level, but her intention was not wrong.



He was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel Tejasswi is emotionally connected to Karan and when you are so close to someone and you see that person is in trouble, you will make sure that nobody targets him or tries to harm him. She tried to make Karan understand that he was not right during that incident but in front of everyone she was supporting him like a true friend. She was just trying to protect Karan and her entire point was to make Pratik understand that such things happen in tasks. Right now, Miesha might be denying it but she has spoken about this earlier and Teju was just talking about the incident. I feel few viewers, housemates took it the wrong way. Having said that, I also feel Teju was also at fault at some level. Maybe the way she said it was not right but I can assure you her intention was not wrong. She was just trying to protect Karan and not malign Pratik's image."

While some of them have been supporting Tejasswi and Karan, many of them feel it is fake- they are faking their relationship for cameras.

Regarding the same, he said, "We all have seen them as individual contestants and also their relationship. The two have been on Top since the beginning. I don't think they need to fake a relationship for the game because we know that contestants who have got into a relationship their game gets affected. So why would Teja and Karan take such a step when they already know they are the Top 2. We feel bad when we hear reports that they are being called fake but at the end of the day, we know her, even friends and fans know her. We know the truth."