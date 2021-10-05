Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash Calls Herself unpredictable person; Reveals Things That She Can't Stand

Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan was premiered recently on Colors TV. This time, the makers have roped in interesting set of celebrity contestants, who have good fan followings. One such celebrity is Tejasswi Prakash, who surprised her fans by participating in the controversial reality show. It's surprising because except for her show Pehredaar Piya Ki, the actress hasn't been gotten into any controversy. The show was in controversy due to its bold content.

Recently, in an interview with TOI, Tejasswi revealed why she took up the show. She also revealed things that she can't stand.

When asked what made her take up the show, she said that Bigg Boss is way out of her comfort zone which is challenging for her. She added that it is a tough show, especially for her as she likes her space and independence. However, in the Bigg Boss house there is no concept of personal space and nor is there any scope to be independent, she feels that she will get to know herself better in these situations, and she hopes to come out as a different person out of Bigg Boss through the interesting journey that it will be.

When asked why this season, she said that one needs to he mentally prepared to do such shows as it is not a easy show and one can't take the show very lightly when he/she is going as a contestant, so she felt that she was prepared this time. Also, since she was at home because of the lockdown, she got a firsthand experience of raging at home. She added that the lockdown prepared her for the show.

Bigg Boss is the house, where contestants instigate each other during tasks, face several challenges and many even lose their cool in their journey. Tejasswi is determined that even if anyone instigates or pokes her, she won't react.

When asked what turns her off and what are the things that she can't stand, she said, "I don't like people who are two faced. There are people who are nice to you on your face and speak nasty stuff behind you. I don't like such people. People who put down girls or take them lightly, I won't tolerate that. I won't indulge in fights but I will show them during tasks what girls are made of."

When asked if we will get to watch her aggressive side, she said, "I am a very unpredictable person so I don't know how I will react when I get angry. I will think about happy thoughts. But if I know someone has an intention of purposely fighting with me, I can't let that person succeed. I will choose to ignore it. One thing is for sure I would never raise her hand on anyone inside the house. I am looking forward to a positive and fulfilling journey."