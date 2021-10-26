Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash On Rajiv Adatia: He Has Done More Than Akasa And Simba In Just One Day

We
recently
saw
a
new
wild
card
entry
who
made
an
impactful
entry
on
the
very
first
day.
Entrepreneur
Rajiv
Adatia,
who's
a
very
well-known
face
in
the
Bollywood
industry
created
waves
with
his
entry
on
the
very
first
day
on
the
show.
He
has
surely
entered
the
show
on
a
very
promising
note
and
is
one
of
the
most
outshining
contestants
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss!
On
the
other
hand,
Tejasswi
was
the
first
one
to
be
called
to
the
nomination
room
wherein
she
was
about
to
take
Vishal's
name
but
then
ended
up
taking
Simba
and
Akasa's
name.
While
stating
her
reason,
Tejasswi
said,
"Rajiv
has
done
more
than
Akasa
and
Simba
in
just
one
day."
The
statement
made
by
Tejasswi
shows
that
Rajiv
is
surely
one
of
the
strongest
contenders
of
the
house.
He
has
entered
the
house
to
set
the
records
straight
with
some
people
and
has
been
maintaining
the
same
since
Day
1.
Let's
see
how
the
time
unfolds
and
what
more
Mr
Adatia
has
to
give
to
the
show!