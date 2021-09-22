Bigg Boss 15: Umar, Tejasswi & Others In Tentative List; Gauahar, Rubina & Shweta To Enter As Tribe Leaders

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, who was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has done web series Dil Hi Toh Hai 3, has apparently been approached for the show. The actor has been in the news for his break-up with Anusha Dandekar.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who was seen in Zee TV's comedy show, has apparently quit the show to participate in Salman Khan's controversial show.

Afsana Khan & Akasa Singh

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, whose 'Titliaan Warga' was a big hit and popular singer Akasa Singh, who is most remembered for 'Naagin', a duet with Aastha Gill might be seen in the show.

Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya & Meera Deosthale

While Donal Bisht, who was seen in Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is apparently confirmed to participate, it is being said that Udaan actresses Vidhi Pandya and Meera Deosthale are in talks with the makers.

Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal & Vishaal Kotian

Bigg Boss 13 winner Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Simba Nagpal and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actor Vishal Kotian might be seen in Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

Tribe Leaders

The theme this season, as we all know, is 'Sankat In Jungle', there will be different tribes with contestants living in it. The makers will introduce Tribe Leaders- who act as captains and the contestants will be divided in their respective teams. Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house as Tribe Leaders, which is something just like Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Seniors.