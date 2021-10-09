Bigg Boss 15: Umar Gives A Befitting Reply To Afsana's 'Tu Doctory Kar' Remark; Asim & Himanshi React

It has been almost a week that Bigg Boss 15 started from fun to fights and arguments, we have seen everything and there have been mixed reactions by fans as well. Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan's argument was one such argument that grabbed attention. It so happened that Afsana picked a fight with Umar and asked him to leave and continue his 'doctory'. She said, "Tu Doctory Kar."

This obviously didn't go down well with Umar, who gave a befitting reply to the singer. He said, "Don't you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements. While you were sitting at home doing nothing, I used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of my country during the pandemic."



For those who are not aware, Umar is a practicing general surgeon turned model.

Afsana's comment received backlash from netizens while they praised Umar's reply. One of the Twitter user wrote, "It is so nice to see #UmarRiaz starting se apne liye stand leta h & jb kisi aur keliye stand lena ho toh he first try to understand POV of both the sides. He is nt a carry around kinda guy, he knows how to & when to speak & how much to speak."

A user tweeted, "#UmarRiaz took a stand for doctors," another user wrote, "#UmarRiaz on fire."

On the other hand, Supporting his brother, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz wrote, "When you have a panic attack. You don't play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz."

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi too came out in support of Umar and tweeted, "The first and last person you see in your life is doctor...... @realumarriaz."