Bigg Boss 15: Umar Gives A Befitting Reply To Afsana's 'Tu Doctory Kar' Remark; Asim & Himanshi React
It has been almost a week that Bigg Boss 15 started from fun to fights and arguments, we have seen everything and there have been mixed reactions by fans as well. Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan's argument was one such argument that grabbed attention. It so happened that Afsana picked a fight with Umar and asked him to leave and continue his 'doctory'. She said, "Tu Doctory Kar."
This
obviously
didn't
go
down
well
with
Umar,
who
gave
a
befitting
reply
to
the
singer.
He
said,
"Don't
you
dare
talk
about
my
profession
and
mismatch
my
statements.
While
you
were
sitting
at
home
doing
nothing,
I
used
to
go
out
at
the
front
line
working,
serving
the
people
of
my
country
during
the
pandemic."
For those who are not aware, Umar is a practicing general surgeon turned model.
Afsana's comment received backlash from netizens while they praised Umar's reply. One of the Twitter user wrote, "It is so nice to see #UmarRiaz starting se apne liye stand leta h & jb kisi aur keliye stand lena ho toh he first try to understand POV of both the sides. He is nt a carry around kinda guy, he knows how to & when to speak & how much to speak."
A
user
tweeted,
"#UmarRiaz
took
a
stand
for
doctors,"
another
user
wrote,
"#UmarRiaz
on
fire."
On the other hand, Supporting his brother, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz wrote, "When you have a panic attack. You don't play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz."
Asim's girlfriend Himanshi too came out in support of Umar and tweeted, "The first and last person you see in your life is doctor...... @realumarriaz."