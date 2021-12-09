Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s Brother Nomaan Ellahi Lashes Out At Designer; Says ‘He Should Be Ashamed’

Asim Riaz's elder brother and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz has been grabbing everyone's eyeballs with her amazing performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Right from his closeness with Vidhi Pandya to arguments with Pratik Sehajpal, the star never misses any chance to shine in the house. Recently, Umar Riaz has landed in trouble after fashion designer Faizan Ansari accuses him of not giving proper credit to the brands that he has been using inside the house.

The angry designer has also filed a police complaint against Umar and claimed that it is illegal. Well, the issue has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, while the Bigg Boss 15 contestant came out in support of him. Amidst all, Umar Riaz's cousin brother Nomaan Ellahi recently refuted all the allegations made by designer Faizan Ansari. He lashed out at the designer and said that he used Umar's name to gain fame.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Nomaan Ellahi said, "The designers sourced for Umar are all happy and their demands are satisfied too. The tagging and credits giving are all in order and this is an absolutely baseless allegation. It's sad to see some people using someone's name to grab headlines. The person involved should be ashamed to spoil Umar's name for no reason."

A source close to the Riaz family also informed the portal that they could a strict action against the person for his false allegations and trying to defame Umar Riaz. Talking about Umar Riaz's game, he is currently getting closer to Rashami Desai inside the house. Interestingly, Rajiv Adatia is trying to play a cupid for the two. On the other hand, he is also sharing a strong bond of friendship with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and others.