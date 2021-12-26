    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Fans Disappointed With Salman Khan For Not Letting Him Speak During Weekend Ka Vaar

      By
      |

      Umar Riaz has won many hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 15. He has performed exceedingly well on the reality show by giving his all during tasks to voicing his opinions and making relations in the house. However, many fans of Riaz have time and again accused the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted show being "unfair" towards him.

      Bigg Boss 15

      It must be noted that many fan clubs have been dedicated to Umar and his loyal fan base is often gets miffed with the showrunners for side-lining him on the show. In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked many questions to Umar, but he allegedly didn’t let him answer or explain his side. This has angered the viewers and they took to social media to express their disappointment.

      A section of the BB 15 audience took to Twitter and called Salman 'biased' while others slammed him for 'disrespecting' Umar Riaz. #UmarArmy ended up trending Riaz on the microblogging site to extend their support to the contestant.

      Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar December 25 Highlights: Salman Schools Karan For His Behaviour Towards TejasswiBigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar December 25 Highlights: Salman Schools Karan For His Behaviour Towards Tejasswi

      One user wrote, “Salman asked back to back question to #Umar but not let him Answer even a single one And finally when #Umar understood that Salman would ask Counter question but not let him utter a word he laughed with helplessly... That helpless smile of #UmarRiaz wrenched my heart.”

      Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Wants To See THIS Contestant As The Winner Of BB 15Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Wants To See THIS Contestant As The Winner Of BB 15

      Another user tweeted, “#wkw has been a joke #SalmanKhan is getting pathetic every passing season his justification is getting crappier day by day !! In total #bb15 is the worst of all They won't let a deservin candidate like #UmarRiaz win this season .Mark my words !!”

      Take a look at some of the other tweets below:

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 13:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 26, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X