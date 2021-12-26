Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Fans Disappointed With Salman Khan For Not Letting Him Speak During Weekend Ka Vaar

Umar Riaz has won many hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 15. He has performed exceedingly well on the reality show by giving his all during tasks to voicing his opinions and making relations in the house. However, many fans of Riaz have time and again accused the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted show being "unfair" towards him.

It must be noted that many fan clubs have been dedicated to Umar and his loyal fan base is often gets miffed with the showrunners for side-lining him on the show. In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked many questions to Umar, but he allegedly didn’t let him answer or explain his side. This has angered the viewers and they took to social media to express their disappointment.

A section of the BB 15 audience took to Twitter and called Salman 'biased' while others slammed him for 'disrespecting' Umar Riaz. #UmarArmy ended up trending Riaz on the microblogging site to extend their support to the contestant.

One user wrote, “Salman asked back to back question to #Umar but not let him Answer even a single one And finally when #Umar understood that Salman would ask Counter question but not let him utter a word he laughed with helplessly... That helpless smile of #UmarRiaz wrenched my heart.”

Another user tweeted, “#wkw has been a joke #SalmanKhan is getting pathetic every passing season his justification is getting crappier day by day !! In total #bb15 is the worst of all They won't let a deservin candidate like #UmarRiaz win this season .Mark my words !!”

Take a look at some of the other tweets below:

Today #UmarRiaz got disrespected unneccessarily by the host. He is no where in the promos but discussed all the way in episodes. #UmarArmy I am angry, I know you all will be feeling the same. So we have to store this fire till tomorrow. We'll channelise our anger through trend✊ — A Mysterymen (@yuv30) December 25, 2021

Extremely disappointed, it's sad, it's just sad!!! @BiggBoss unfairness k niye milestone achieve krte huye ... I cried..

Never support a underdog like #umarriaz or #PratikSehajpal bcoz screen time or #WeekendKaVaar to @ColorsTV k beta beti or bahu karan, teja or shamita k liye h — Queen (@rqueen_14) December 25, 2021

Karan Ke Liye Aadhe Ghante Tak Baby Sitting Class Lagayi Gayi. Aur Jab Umar Ke Upar Kuch Bhi Allegations Lagayi Ja Rahi Thi Toh Usko Bolne Tak Nahi Diya Ja Raha Hai ?! What's This @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan ?!



Be Honest Are You Guys Are On High Weed ?#UmarRiaz #WeekendKaVaar — Angelaa Soren 🇮🇳 (@AngellaSoren) December 25, 2021

Salman, stop man!!! You obviously have an issue with Umar... You are losing your credibility .. I used to be your fan but man are you biased! Everybody has a chance to speak but you do not give Umar a chance.. WOW! #BigBoss15 #BiggBoss15 #UmarRaiz #umarriaz — ruth abel (@theruthest) December 25, 2021

Salman asked back to back question to #Umar but not let him Answer even a single one

And finally when #Umar understood that Salman would ask Counter question but not let him utter a word he laughed with helplessly... That helpless smile of #UmarRiaz wrenched my heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1m4jjtbw1 — Hanna (@Hamna1118) December 25, 2021