Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz's Sister Reacts To His Link Up Rumours With Saba Khan

Recently, there were rumours that Asim Riaz's brother and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is dating ex-Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan. However, his sister Mahvish has rubbished link-up rumours and clarified that Saba is just Umar's colleague and her brother is 'single'.

Mahvish was quoted by TOI as saying, "First of all it gives me immense pride to watch Umar making us all proud and how. He is playing wonderfully in the show and I'm happy to see him as a captain for this week. The rumours which are doing the rounds about my brother are not at all true. It was really funny actually when we read about it. I got a call from our parents and they too were shocked with this news. These are all baseless rumours and speculations. Umar is not 'dating' anybody and is single."

She said that they have watched Umar saying that he might find someone in the Bigg Boss house. Clarifying Saba is just Umar's co-actor, she thanked everyone for supporting her brother in his journey and said that people should not pay heed to such baseless rumours.

She further added, "We have seen Umar mentioning that he might find someone in the house who he can connect with. Saba is a talented actress and yes my parents and my brother Nomaan had met her coincidentally at a mall but she's just Umar's colleague. I'm thankful to everyone who is supporting Umar in this journey but we shouldn't give air to such baseless rumours."

Umar has been doing well in the Bigg Boss house and viewers are appreciating his game. He recently became the captain of the house and was in the news last week as he got into a fight with Simba Nagpal, who pushed him into the swimming pool. Fans were angry about the same and slammed Simba on social media.