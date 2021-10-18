Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood Declares Karan Kundrra The Winner; Raqesh & Anusha To Enter As Wild Card Contestants?

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have already impressed fans and many of them are have already chosen the winner. Not just fans even celebrities have been following the show. Varun Sood, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has declared Karan Kundrra as the winner.

The Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant tweeted, "@kkundrra will win #BB15." He also wrote that he is playing like a true leader. While many of them agreed with him, some of them slammed him for the same.

Some of the users, who supported other contestants like Pratik and Umar, wrote, "What a joke of the day," "Excuse me.. brthr! ye wala match bhi fixed h kya OTT jaisa #PratikSehajpal," "Mark our words #PratikSehajpal will win this show" and "Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shamita Shetty's boyfriend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat and Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar might enter Salman Khan's show.

Although there are speculations that Anusha has refused the offer, News18 report suggests that the actress and VJ has been offered a hefty amount to be a part of the popular reality show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Retains 4th Spot; Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Makes It To Top 10

Bigg Boss 15 Oct 17 Highlights: No Elimination Takes Place This Week; Bappi Lahiri, Farah Khan Grace The Show

Before entry, when Karan was asked what would be his reaction if his ex Anusha entered the house, he had told a leading daily that he doesn't have any problem. He had said, "I have no problem with it. In fact, hum saath mein rahe hain. I know her very well."

On the other hand, people liked Shamita and Raqesh's chemistry in Bigg Boss OTT. We are sure that both Shamita and her fans will be happy if Raqesh enters Salman Khan's controversial reality show.