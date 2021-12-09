Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian To Re-Enter The House? Find Out

A few weeks ago, Vishal Kotian got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house along with Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin. The TV actor shared bitter-sweet relationships with almost all the housemates. Notably, his bond with Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was loved by all. Especially, he considered Shamita as his sister.

However, on the other hand, Vishal Kotian was questioned over his loyalty towards the people inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Many times, people tried to create misunderstandings between Shamita and Vishal. After his eviction, Vishal fans urged makers to give him a second chance. And now, looks like he is ready to re-enter the house.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Vishal Kotian hinted about his re-entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house. When asked about the reports of him re-entering the show, the Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal actor said, "Firstly I wasn't evicted by the audience, I was evicted by the housemates. So the people didn't want me to be out of the show. And I don't know if I am entering the show again or not. I am in talks with the makers and nothing is finalised yet. But I am not taking up any project as of now."

Let us tell you, Vishal Kotian had signed a movie, but he couldn't shoot for the same due to Bigg Boss 15. After reading his statement, fans are waiting for the official confirmation about his re-entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house. Talking about the Salman Khan show, the VIP contestants such as Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Abhijeet Bichukale have made non-VIP members' survival difficult inside the house.

The two groups have often been seen having major fights over the house chores. In the latest episode of the show, Devoleena and Rashami lashed out at Bichukale for his flip personality. On the other hand, the non-VIP members were seen trying hard to win the Ticket To Finale task.