Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Katrina Kaif Makes Serious Allegations On Salman Khan; Latter Says ‘Qubool Hai’

Bigg Boss 15's upcoming weekend episodes will have Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty and actress Katrina Kaif as the guests. The host Salman Khan will be having a lot of fun with them on stage. The makers recently shared a promo of Bigg Boss 15's upcoming weekend episode, in which Katrina can be seen making some serious allegations on Salman.

In the video, Katrina Kaif tells Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty that Salman Khan always arrives late on the sets and the latter happily agrees to the allegations. He says 'qubool hai.' Moreover, Kat also asks her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman to sing a song for her. Interestingly, he sings a romantic song, 'Oh Mere Dil Ke Chain' for her.

Moreover, he also does some funny dance moves which will leave you in splits. Notably, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a light blue saree with minimal makeup. Although Akshay Kumar was missing from the fun, we must say that Katrina didn't miss any chance to make the episode entertaining. The promo is going viral on social media, and fans can't wait to see Salman and Katrina together on the small screen.

Talking about Salman Khan's interaction with housemates, he will be slamming Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. He calls them the 'Queens Of Bigg Boss 15 House', and lashes out at them for not doing enough work inside the house. Salman will also be having a war of words with Shamita. Apart from that, he also comments on Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali's argument.

Looks like the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 15 are going to be interesting to watch. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!