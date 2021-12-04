Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra For Attacking Pratik Sehajpal (VIDEO)

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were seen getting into a big fight once again during the sword making task. Notably, things went out of control, as Karan kicked Pratik at an inappropriate place. After seeing Kundrra's reaction, Pratik lashed out at him and expressed his disappointment over his anger issues. On the other hand, netizens also slammed the Love School 3 host for his aggressive side.

After all the drama, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Karan Kundrra for attacking Pratik Sehajpal. A promo of the upcoming episode is going viral on social media. In the promo, Salman Khan loses cool and scolds Kundrra badly. Salman can be heard saying, "Mai aa jau kya andar? Mujhe patak ke dikhao." Moreover, Bhaijaan also tells Shamita Shetty that Abhijeet Bichukale didn't call her 'b**ch'.

For the unversed, Shamita and Abhijeet had an ugly fight inside the house. Bichukale can be heard saying, "Aisi ladkiyon ko main jooti par rakhta hoon." Everyone starts shouting. Apart from the bashing part, actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon will also be appearing on stage.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. She will be having some fun moments with Salman Khan. On the other hand, the 90s diva Raveena Tandon will also be seen playing fun games with housemates. Looks like the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be filled with an extra dose of entertainment. Fans are very much excited to witness the drama tonight on Colors TV.