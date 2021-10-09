Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan: Sahil Shroff Gets Eliminated?

Bigg Boss 15 premiered on October 2. In the first week itself, we saw everything- from fun, love stories to fights and arguments. This will be the first Weekend Ka Vaar and since its Navratri, the makers have something special for the audiences. As we revealed earlier, several popular celebrities will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house and celebrating Navratri with the contestants and will also be seen playing garba.

Also, host Salman Khan will be reviewing the whole week's episodes and will be taking the contestants to the task. As per the promo, he will be seen lashing out at Pratik Sehajpal. Coming to the most interesting part of the WKV, which is elimination, previously, there were reports that no one will be eliminated. But as per the reports doing the rounds on social media, model-actor Sahil Shroff has been eliminated.

Take a look at a few tweets that suggests that Sahil is the first contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan's show.

Harsh Singh: #SahilShroff Eliminated So Biased Decision, He Is The Highest Voted Contestant. Pura Week Sirf Sahil Hi Dikha Tha Fir Bhi Evict Krdiya :(((.

Team_Tejasswi: In #bb14 Sara Gurpal's eviction was unfair. And now in #bb15 #SahilShroff eviction is unfair.

Freebird: "I can play this game better than anyone " #SahilShroff He gets eliminated first. #BigBoss15.

BB15: Exclusive : #SahilShroff Has Been Eliminated From BiggBoss15 House.

BIGGBOSS15 Khabri: #WeekendKaVaar #BreakingNews It is confirmed #SahilShroff eleminate this week #BiggBoss15 #BB15.

Rehan Martin: Okay It's Confirmed ! #SahilShroff has been Evicted From #BB15.

Well, it is unfair to eliminate someone so early, as there are so many contestants in the house and everyone needs little time to settle. What do you think about Sahil's elimination? Hit the comment box t to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)