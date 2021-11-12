Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Contestants: BB OTT Fame Karan Nath To Enter The House As A Wild Card

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is making headlines as the contestants of the show are not leaving any stone unturned to make it entertaining with their performance in the house. Last week, former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin had entered the house as wild cards. Sadly, Raqesh had to leave the house due to his health issues. However, now yet another Bigg Boss OTT member is expected to enter the madhouse.

Yes, you read that right! Karan Nath, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT is reportedly entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. A source close to the development informed Spotboye that the Mr India actor is already in talks with the makers of the show. A source said, "Yes, Karan Nath is in talks with Bigg Boss 15 team. He might enter the house as a wildcard entry. Karan Nath's performance on Bigg Boss OTT was appreciated. Owing to this, his chances to enter BB15 are fair high. He was quite close to Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT, so it'll be intriguing to see them reuniting again in this season."

Let us tell you, there is no official confirmation about his entry into Bigg Boss 15 house. But his latest Instagram pictures give major hints about his entry into the show. In many of his pictures, he used the hashtags like #new, #journey and so on.

Talking about his Bigg Boss OTT journey, the actor shared a strong bond of friendship with Pratik Sehajpal, Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and many others. He was a connection of Ridhima Pandit and the duo had got eliminated from the show together. Now, after this report, it would be interesting to Karan Nath's performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house.