Bigg Boss 15's Wildcard Entry Rajiv Adatia Wants To See How He Will Perform Under Extreme Pressure

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced to the first wild card entry of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia, who is an entrepreneur and a motivational speaker. Rajiv knows several celebrities who are in the Bigg Boss house and revealed the same to Salman. He also said that Shamita and Shilpa are his Rakhi sisters. The actor called Vishal Kotian a manipulator and Ieshaan Sehgaal has become mad in love and is not playing the game.

Before entering the house, Rajiv spoke to TOI and revealed that he is excited than nervous to enter the house and wants to know how he will perform under extreme pressure.

He said, "This is my first reality show. I am from London and we have a similar show there. A person has to be emotionally, mentally and physically strong for something like this. I am more excited than nervous because I want to see how I will perform under extreme pressure."

He said he knows lot of people in the house and will always support Shamita and few others. He added that inside the house, they will be competitors. He also added that he has been watching all episodes closely and has an opinion of a lot of things happening inside the house.

About Pratik he feels bad that he is getting bullied. He said that Pratik is good contestant, which is why he came to Bigg Boss 15 from Bigg Boss OTT. However, in BB 15 there are big personalities and getting over shadowed by them. He said that he will guide him as a friend when he enters the house.

Rajiv said he has gone through a lot in his life and is an emotionally strong person, and no one can break him in the house. He concluded by saying, "I have gone through a lot in my life emotionally. This has made me a strong person. Until you allow someone to break you, no one can break you. I will motivate myself by thinking only about the positive. I always move on and that is what gives me mental peace."