Bigg Boss 15: Will Arjun Bijlani & Ravi Dubey Participate In Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news ever since the previous season ended. There have been many speculations especially regarding the participants. As everyone is aware, this time the controversial reality show will have commoners as well. A few reports also suggested that the makers have approached popular celebrities. As per the latest report, Arjun Bijlani, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has already signed the dotted lines for being a contestant in the show.

When the actor was asked if he would like to participate in Salman Khan's show, he told Spotboye, "I have no idea. I haven't really given it a thought yet. Honestly, I would prefer doing different characters but you never say never. Also, because the current situation is such that you really can't comment on what you end up deciding. I guess I'll cross the bridge when it comes."

Meanwhile, the Naagin actor has returned to India from Cape Town after shooting a 40-day schedule for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He was quarantined in a hotel at Mumbai, now the actor has returned to his home. Arjun's wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan surprised the actor with a grand welcome. The room was decorated with black, silver and grey-balloons and ribbons, and had a sweet message on the wall that read as, "Welcome Papa" written with balloons.

Coming back to Bigg Boss, recently, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh had said that he would love to see Ravi Dubey in the controversial reality show. He also added that Ravi is fantastic and a Bigg Boss guy! To this, Ravi replied, "Haha paji u r too sweet... but mujhse na ho payega."

Also, a couple of days ago, Ankita Lokhande had rubbished rumours of her entry in the Bigg Boss. Now, yet again when she was spotted with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, paps quizzed about her Bigg Boss entry, to which she clearly said, "Nai, Nai ja rahi hun main. Not going to Bigg Boss."