Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Wants To See THIS Contestant As The Winner Of BB 15

Bigg Boss 15 is gaining momentum with each passing day. The Salman Khan show is now making headlines after the entry of 5 dynamic wildcard contestants. Let us tell you, in the latest episode of the show, Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant had a major fight during the task, in which the Mohabbatein actress pushed the Main Hoon Na star. Tejasswi Prakash supported Rakhi, which left Karan Kundrra angry. The lovebirds engaged in a verbal spat later, in which Teja raised questions over Kundrra's love for her.

Amidst all, Nikki Tamboli, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, said that the current season is very boring. In conversation with Times of India, the diva said, "I am glad I was in Season 14 and not Season 15 because this season is very boring for me." Nikki had earlier claimed that she likes Pratik Sehajpal, but now she has developed some likings towards Umar Riaz for his sophistication. She said, "Umar Riaz is very good and I really like him. He doesn't hurt people, especially girls, and is sophisticated."

When asked about the contestant whom she wants to see as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Nikki Tamboli took Shamita Shetty's name. She said, "The person who deserves to win the show is Shamita Shetty. Shamita comes from a known family and she has lived her life in a certain way. Now to adjust in this house is naturally very difficult for her but she has managed that well. Even after everyone targeted her and her own friends not supporting her at times, she has stood strong. That's the reason why I feel that Shamita should win." Isn't it surprising?

Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Bashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Targeting Shamita Shetty; Read Statement

Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli Expresses Her Liking For Pratik Sehajpal; Says 'He Is Hot, Cute And Single'

Well, Shamita is proving herself in every task, and she is known for taking a stand for the right things. Coming back to Nikki Tamboli, she is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss, and always shares her views on the same. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist had entered the Bigg Boss 15 as the panellist.