Bigg Boss 2’s Ashutosh Kaushik Files Petition In Delhi HC Over His Past Videos; Says ‘I Was Punished For It’

Bigg Boss 2 and Roadies 5 winner Ashutosh Kaushik is currently going through major trouble due to his unpleasant actions in the past, which are still affecting his present. The actor has recently filed a petition in Delhi High Court using his 'right to be forgotten'. In his petition, Ashutosh has urged the court to remove the videos, photos and articles about his controversies and fights in the past. In an interview with Times of India, the actor stated that the content on the internet is having a 'detrimental effect' on him as well as his family. Notably, his petition carries a major right which is the right to 'make mistakes without being haunted by them indefinitely'.

A report published in TOI states that Justice of Delhi HC, Rekha Pati has issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Google LLC, Press Council of India and Electronic Media Monitoring Centre asking them to revert to Ashutosh Kaushik's request. The court has asked the concerned authorities to reply within 4 weeks, as the hearing will be in December. For the unversed, Ashutosh had been in an alleged brawl in a pub in the past.

The Roadies 5 winner Ashutosh Kaushik told the portal, "Like I stated in my petition, despite my success on the silver screen, I have been suffering psychological pain for my diminutive acts that were erroneously committed a decade ago." He further revealed that his family and he have suffered "pain, trauma and it hurts us each day." He said, "I decided to take up this case legally around two years back and since then I have been in touch with my lawyer Akshat Bajpai. Due to the pandemic and other reasons we could not get a date from the court last year, and finally, we got a date of July 22 this year."

The actor also revealed that many news websites and channels refused to remove videos and other content about him. He further added, "I approached many news websites and channels, requesting them to remove the content (videos from the past incidents) as they were ruining my reputation and causing harm to me, personally and professionally. Some news channels removed that content, while some refused, and finally, the only option I had was to take this up legally."

Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Married On His Terrace Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

While recalling the past incidents, Ashutosh Kaushik, who is now married, revealed that he also faced a lot of trouble before getting married as several families used to judge him for his past acts. "I did something wrong in my past, I paid a price, I was punished for it, but personally, that is affecting me till now. Anyone who would see those videos would assume that I am still doing those kinds of things (fights). Mujhse zyada bura meri mummy ko lagta tha. She would ask me, 'Ye kya hai Aashu?' I could only tell her 'main kya karun, mujhse galti ho gayi, uski mujhe saza bhi mil gayi par bhugat aaj tak raha hu.' My mom asked me 'Ye hatenge kaise ye bata?' I could not bear my family suffering because of this and that's why I decided to go to court. Ho gayi mujhse galti, maang li maafi, saza bhi mil gayi, par aur kab tak mujhe saza milegi. It was for my mom that I decided to go to the court," the Bigg Boss 2 winner added.

Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan Gives Eid Treat To Fans As Makers Unveil The First Promo Of Bigg Boss 15

Ashutosh is now hoping for the best and expecting a positive response from the court. He said, "We gave the court examples from other countries of such cases where the content was removed. I can't say much on the case, but I am just hoping for the best."

Talking about Ashutosh Kaushik's career, he has worked in films like Chal Jaa Bapu, Laal Rang, Love Ke Funday, Pitamah, Zila Ghaziabad, Bhadaas, Shortcut Romeo and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. Apart from winning Roadies 5 and Bigg Boss 2, he was also a part of Roadies 8.