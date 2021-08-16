Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Lavish Vacation With Husband Anas Saiyad In Maldives

Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan, who tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad last year, is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her husband. The former actress has been sharing several glimpses of her dreamy vacation from the nation of the islands with her fans and followers. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of posts including gorgeous pictures of herself captured by her hubby.



In the photos, Sana is seen striking poses whilst enjoying the breath-taking view of the crystal blue ocean as she wrote in her caption, “My husband can get a beautiful click inspite of these crazy winds😁 Ur the best @anas_saiyad20 ♥️.” Check out the post below:

In her other posts, Sana is seen enjoying all the luxuries the island has to offer and is also seen savouring the floating breakfast of Maldives. She shared these pictures and wrote in her caption, "Waking up to this beautiful view with floating breakfast is everyone's dream. So loved it. Thank you Anas Saiyad."

Sana even shared a hilarious video where she fell off a duck as she enjoys her time in the water. Khan wrote, “Timing toh dekho mere fall ki 😂😂Allah ki kudrat pe 🤣🤣🤣 It’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance 🙈 @anas_saiyad20 😂(sic).” Take a look!

Sana Khan surprised everyone by getting hitched to Mufti Anas Saiyad in November 2020 in an intimate wedding ceremony. She later changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan on Instagram and announced her decision to quit showbiz. She had shared that she planned on spending the rest of her life serving humanity.

Speaking about her nuptials, she had told BT, “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental. He had said this to me, ' Agar koi achhi cheez gutter mein gir gayi hai toh uske upar aap 10 baalti bhi paani daal do, woh saaf nahi hoti hai. Par aap usko gutter se baahar nikaal kar ek glass paani daal do, woh saaf ho jaati hai’. That had a lasting impact on me.”