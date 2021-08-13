Bigg Boss 6 Fame Vishal Karwal Expecting First Child With Wife Heena Suri; Actor Shares His Excitement

Vishal Karwal, who won the first season of MTV Splitsvilla tied the knot with his girlfriend, Heena Suri on October 28 last year in his hometown, Palampur (Himachal Pradesh). The actor is now expecting his first child with his wife. The baby is due in January next year. In a recent interview with TOI, Vishal shared his excitement and said that he is looking forward to beginning a new chapter in his life.

Vishal said, “I am very excited and looking forward to embracing fatherhood. I don’t know how prepared I am for the new responsibility. I will know that when it happens. All I can say is that I am good with children. I have two nieces and love them to bits. I love spending time with kids and hence, am excited about becoming a father myself. I’m sure it will be quite an eventful journey ahead.”

Splitsvilla X3 Host Rannvijay Singha And His Wife Prianka Announce Their Baby Boy’s Name

Vishal, who is known for reality shows such as MTV Roadies 4 and Bigg Boss 6, is currently in his hometown with his family. On the work front, he has taken a break from television. However, the actor shared that he is looking at exploring other mediums. “I have a couple of projects lined up and will start shooting from next month. I can talk about those projects only when I start shooting,” he added.

Video Alert! Jeh Ali Khan Melts Everyone's Hearts As Paparazzi Spot Him Along With Kareena & Saif Ali Khan

Vishal has featured in several TV shows such as Bhagyavidhata, Rishton Se Badi Pratha and Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shri Krishna to name a few. On being quizzed about his return to TV, the actor said, “I keep getting offers for TV shows. I haven’t taken up anything, as I am being offered similar characters. I have been part of several mythological shows and the offers coming my way are from the same genre. That’s why I am taking my time to come back to TV.”