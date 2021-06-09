Bigg Boss 7 Contestant Sofia Hayat Lashes Out At Salman Khan, Reveals She Chose Not To Share Stage With Him

Model and spiritual guru Sofia Hayat who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 7 took to her social media handle to slam megastar Salman Khan in a long message. She also revealed why she chose not to share the stage on her Bigg Boss 7 season's finale. The model also criticized his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the post.

Talking about the same, Sofia shared some pictures of herself on the post and captioned them stating her views against the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. She revealed that she had chosen not to share the stage with the actor at the Bigg Boss 7 finale as her morality and truth was bigger than her ego. Sofia further wrote in the caption that Salman has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. Referring to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Eid release (May 13) this year, she stated that the actor releases his movies on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. Take a look at her post.

She also took a dig at Salman Khan's movies wherein she stated that he releases the same clichéd storylines, same cheesy looks to the camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story. She further pointed out that the actor tends to appear opposite younger actresses in his movies. Sofia further questioned Salman Khan that he should start considering casting actresses of his own age alongside him.

Sofia Hayat added how the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor has not grown at all. She stated that his audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated storylines that quite clearly brain-numbing. Sofia said that while looking at the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, she felt that she saw all this before.

The spiritual guru furthermore stated that it was painful for her to see Randeep Hooda in the movie. For the unversed, the actor had essayed the role of the main antagonist in the same. She stated that Randeep is a good actor and his acting has gone to waste on such an over the top and badly written role.

She also questioned the Highway actor's decision to act in the Salman Khan starrer. Sofia Hayat said that this is one of the cons of Bollywood that roles are taken by actors for prestige. She concluded the post by stressing that we have entered the Golden Age and that humanity has evolved.