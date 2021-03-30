Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Detained At Mumbai Airport By NCB In Drugs Case

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan was detained at Mumbai airport today (March 30) by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case. The actor had landed from Rajasthan and has been taken into custody by the NCB officials.

According to reports, the NCB team is also conducting raids at several locations of Ajaz Khan in Andheri and Lokhandwala in Mumbai. News agency ANI tweeted: "Actor Ajaz Khan detained from Mumbai airport, raids underway at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau."

Actor Ajaz Khan detained from Mumbai airport, raids underway at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

An India Today report also claims that Ajaz's name surfaced in the NCB investigation after drug peddler Shadab Batata's arrest. It must be noted that this is not the first time the actor’s name has cropped up in a drug case. Back in 2018, Ajaz was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly possessing banned drugs.

In April 2020, the controversial actor quoted trouble again after he allegedly uploaded an objectionable post on Facebook. He had been summoned to Khar police station and got bail a few days later. In 2019 as well, he was arrested for allegedly having caused enmity among communities with his social media video.

ALSO READ: Ajaz Khan Supports The Zomato Delivery Boy; Says 'Gareeb Logon Par Zulum Karna Bahot Buri Baat Hai’ [Video]

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz Fans Slam Ajaz Khan As He Takes A Sly Dig At The Kashmiri Lad For Being 'Too Busy'