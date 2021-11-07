This Diwali Weekend, Bigg Boss Contestants Take On ‘The Big Picture’ Quiz With Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh!

Brace yourselves for a spectacular evening at the Bigg Boss, as it's Diwali! Celebrations double up with the entry of wild card contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. The contestants are all geared up to celebrate the festival as they make their way to a beautifully decorated room to celebrate this festival. Watch out as they groove to your favourite Bollywood hits and make the evening even more special. As their celebration rages on, romance blooms in the air as the love birds in the house start dancing in each other's arms. While Tejasswi and Karan keep the chemistry on with their moves, Shamita looks wholly smitten in Raqesh's arms!

It will be a double dhamaaka as 'Bigg Boss' joins forces with India's first visual quiz show 'The Big Picture.' The host Salman Khan joins the energetic Ranveer Singh to fill your day with non-stop entertainment! The 'Bigg Boss' contestants take this anokha quiz with Ranveer's guidance while Salman pulls their legs. He takes a few jabs at Jay and Karan while Ranveer enjoys a good laugh with the rest!

However, it's not all hunky-dory in the house as the housemates get irked by Rajiv's callous approach towards his duties. Nishant drills him about wasting food by making a mess in his workstation. He then complains about Rajiv to the rest of the housemates, who look into the matter. Rajiv hits back by saying that Nishant is not the 'Head' of the kitchen. Their fight escalates, and the shouting match starts before Rajiv finally asks them to remove him from the kitchen if they are unhappy with his work.

Is Rajiv jeopardising his relationship with everyone?