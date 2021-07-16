Bigg Boss Fame Keith Sequeira To Be A Part Of The Jury Alongside Malaika Arora In Mrs India Queen

Keith Sequeira of Bigg Boss 9 and Udaan fame will be one of the Jury with Malaika Arora in Mrs India Queen 2021- 'Pehchaan Meri’ celebrates the elegance of women. TV actress Parul Chaudhary of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame is the brand ambassador of the show. The grand finale will take place on 3rd October in Goa presented by SR Queen Media.

Keith Sequeira shares his euphoria on being on the Jury with Malaika and states, "I'm married to a woman who is herself a beauty pageant winner. I believe that she still has that fire and potential in her, so once you are married it doesn't necessarily fade away. Your individuality is equally important, as a lot of women when get married their dream gets sacrificed. They get wrapped amongst family and children which is not a bad thing, but then comes a point where you need to explore yourself and follow your passion however restrictions follows its way. I think the conditioning in India specially with women unfortunately is different compared to men, as women are given the second position. But you should be strong, independent and equally capable. I think it's important that a woman has her own individuality and I think it works well for marriage as you are not always dependent on other person."

He continues, "I believe this platform reaches to the married women in small-town as well and I feel it's great. True beauty is about the person you are from inside and that's what actually matters. It's all about revealing our foremost finest identity."

Parul Chaudhary being the brand ambassador of the show quotes, "I'm very excited about the show and if I could give them any tips I would just say that take it easy, just be yourself and you are going to sail through it. I'm sure each of them has their own X factor and quality which make them unique and differentiate from others. So just go out there and be yourself. It's a great platform for married women who's dreams are unfulfilled and this is going to give them their 'pehchaan' back."