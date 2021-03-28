Bigg Boss Fame Sofia Hayat Recalls Her Unpleasant Experience Of Being Manhandled Once At A Holi Party

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is one of the controversial celebrities in showbiz. The British model-turned-actress, who has always made headlines for her social media posts and personal matters, has now opened up about being manhandled at a party. In an interview with SpotBoyE, Sofia recalled the time she once had an unpleasant experience at a Holi party. The actress also asked women to be aware of situations like these and to look out for each other.

Sofia shared, "I was at a Holi party where there were a lot of celebrities, and lots of people wanted to take pictures with me. Normally I am a little protective in situations when there is a lot of fans, but I had some pani puri at the party but I did not know it had bhang in it. They did not tell me. The bhang made me super happy and my guard was down. I took pictures with everyone but then one guy put his hand up my skirt. At first, I thought this cannot be happening, then he did it again. This time I shoved him hard in the chest and he fell onto the floor."

The actress further revealed that a journalist friend offered her help and walked her safely to her driver. She added, “He walked me safely to my driver and I went back to my apartment. I want women to be aware of situations like this, and when it happens, defend yourself and make sure you are with friends. Look out for each other. Holi is triumph over evil and I won!"

For the unversed, Sofia grabbed eyeballs a couple of years ago by announcing that she was embracing spirituality and becoming a nun. She then went on to marry Romanian interior designer Vlad Stănescu in 2017, but the couple got divorced two years later. However, a couple of months ago, the actress had revealed that she is dating an athlete and is in a happy space in her life. She also celebrated her birthday with her friends and boyfriend in London.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sofia Hayat Reveals What Valentine's Day Means To Her

ALSO READ: Sofia Hayat Celebrates Abhinav Shukla’s Elimination From Bigg Boss 14, Calls It Karma