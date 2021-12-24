Bigg Boss Jammu Version: Endemol Has Not Authorized Anyone Else To Produce The Show Or Conduct Auditions

Bigg Boss is one of the popular and controversial reality shows on television. Currently, Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is underway. The makers have decided to end the show soon as the show failed to garner the required TRPs. As the show is inching towards finale, the contestants are fighting to get Ticket To Finale. As the makers struggle with the TRPs, looks like another trouble has come their way!

According to reports, a Jammu based businessman decided to start a local version of Bigg Boss with his show titled 999 The Bigg Boss Jammu. It is being said that the businessman is not only conducting auditions in Punjab and J&K, but also has been taking money from aspiring contestants. This has come under Endemol's scanner.

Apparently, Endemol has issued a statement saying that they don't take money from contestants for the show. It also clarified that they have not authorized anyone else to produce the show or conduct auditions and use Endemol's trademarks/copyrights in any manner whatsoever.

Endemol also warned people not to participate in the said show. The statement also mentioned that if anyone participate, it will be their own risk and they will not be liable for any losses that they suffer.

The statement read as, "The public is cautioned and warned not to participate or associate themselves with the show 999 The Bigg Boss Jammu. Anyone participating or getting involved with the said show shall be doing so at their own risk and we shall not be liable for any losses that they may suffer."