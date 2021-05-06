Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 6 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Falls Ill, Aravind KP Breaks Down

The May 6 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Divya Suresh straightening Manju Pavagad’s hair. Soon, Bigg Boss gives a new task to the contestants to increase their points in the ongoing captaincy contender race.

For the unversed, each housemate has been provided with 1000 points. Bigg Boss has been conducting a number of tasks from time to time where each housemate can bet their money on another contestant’s game to earn more points. The contestants who garner the most points at the end of the task will become this week’s captaincy contenders.

Vaishnavi Gowda and Shubha Poonja decide to go up against each other and the former wins the first game of the day. Later, Bigg Boss provides a letter to the captain. He asks the housemates to pack Divya Uruduga’s clothes and keep her luggage in the storeroom. BB also informs the contestants in his letter that Divya is doing fine. It must be noted that in yesterday’s episode, the audiences were informed that Divya Uruduga was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and has been admitted to a hospital.

Bigg Boss’ announcement leaves everyone in the house worried. Shubha is seen sobbing while most of them are seen moving around in a solemn mood. Aravind KP, who shares a close bond with Divya in house, looks upset upon learning about her health condition. He later breaks down remembering Divya in the garden area. Shubha, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi and others are seen consoling him. They even add that she could be back very soon in a week’s time.

Soon, Bigg Boss provides the next game of the task where most housemates end up losing a large portion of their points. Raghu Gowda tries attempting the game after the task. As a result, Bigg Boss punishes the house as Raghu breaks an important rule. He bars everyone from consuming coffee, tea and milk until further notice.