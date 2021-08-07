Bigg Boss Marathi 2’s Heena Panchal Reveals Shiv Thakare Supported Her Family When She Was In Nashik Jail

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Heena Panchal, who was in the news for being taken into police custody by the Nashik rural police on June 27, 2021, along with 21 others for her alleged involvement in the Igatpuri rave party case, recently revealed that her friend and BB Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare supported her family during her absence. For the unversed, the accused, who organised the party, were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985, COPTA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003), Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949 and IPC Sec 188.

Heena was in the Nashik Central Jail for many days and was granted bail last month. Now, since she is in Mumbai, Heena Panchal spoke about Shiv Thakare who supported her family when she was in jail. The diva told Times of India, "Shiv informed my parents about my arrest. In fact, he helped them seek help from a lawyer. I was unaware of all this and got to know about it only after returning home. Shiv handled the situation well and was solid support to my family in my absence."

The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame further revealed that she will have to keep visiting Nashik police station (rural) to complete formalities for the next two months. Heena can't speak much about the matter since it is sub judice. She said, "All I can say is that I had gone to the birthday party for work, to make a celebrity appearance, and I have never used drugs in my life. I have realised how important it is to document everything and have everything communicated on paper."

Heena lost her photo at the party venue and has yet to bring her vehicle back from Nashik. She has full faith in the judiciary. Talking about the actress, Heena has also featured in a reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She has featured in many films and is famous for her item songs like 'Balam Bambai', 'Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight' and many others.