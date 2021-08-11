Bigg Boss OTT: After Pratik, It's Divya Agarwal Who's Grabbing Headlines! Is She The Drama Queen Of The House?

Netizens Trend Divya

It seems like Divya is unnecessarily becoming hyper, getting into fight and becoming a drama queen in the house. Well, it is not just us but fans are also feeling the same. Netizens are trending ‘Divya' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Support Divya

Divyan.my.everything: Divya is on fire. Ruling our hearts and slaying like a queen. I can give my life for this smile. God plz protect this smile always @Divyakitweet.

Mimi: Pratik asked Neha if Divya has washed her cup, Neha said yes, then why did he go to Divya to ask the same thing again. This is what an inconsequential jealous human being does. #BBOTT #DivyaAgrawal.

Netizens Slam Divya

@jadoreasim: Shamita telling Divya not to poke #PratikSehajpal again and again 🤣🔥 She said he didn't even come to talk to her but she started this fight. I am loving this. All her friends are telling her the same thing! #BiggBossOTT.

Hardatt: Divya is so insecure that she is not letting Ridhima play her own game. She is trying to take Ridz in her side . I think Ridhima should stay away from her. Divya Ridhima ko le dubegi.

Divyanka Supports Divya

Outside the house, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi are supporting her. Divyanka shared a Instagram story and asked people to vote for her.

Varun On Pratik’s Foul Words

On the other hand, Varun reacted to Pratik Sehajpal's foul words for him in front of girlfriend Divya and tweeted, "Iss zindagi main itni mehenat kari hai. Jaha hum hai bhi nahi waha humare baatein hone lagi hai. Bachpan main sikha tha , hardwork is the key, main aage kaam karta rahunga while you stand there and abuse me. Peace ✌🏻."