Bigg Boss OTT: After Pratik, It's Divya Agarwal Who's Grabbing Headlines! Is She The Drama Queen Of The House?
Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing headlines from the premiere day. The housemates are all edgy, aggressive and the tempers are flaring up since the day one. It was Pratik Sehajpal, who grabbed headlines for his fights with Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and Zeeshan Khan, and now it is Divya Agarwal.
Divya, who has been nominated for the whole week, has got all attention. Also, in the recent task, Divya had to convince male contestants, who get a chance to change his connection, and it was Zeeshan, who changed his partner from Urfi Javed to Divya. So, now Urfi is nominated and Divya is saved. The Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress was also seen fighting with Pratik regarding household duties. She has also been provoking Pratik, and both have been getting into a major fight.
Netizens Trend Divya
It seems like Divya is unnecessarily becoming hyper, getting into fight and becoming a drama queen in the house. Well, it is not just us but fans are also feeling the same. Netizens are trending ‘Divya' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fans Support Divya
Divyan.my.everything: Divya is on fire. Ruling our hearts and slaying like a queen. I can give my life for this smile. God plz protect this smile always @Divyakitweet.
Mimi: Pratik asked Neha if Divya has washed her cup, Neha said yes, then why did he go to Divya to ask the same thing again. This is what an inconsequential jealous human being does. #BBOTT #DivyaAgrawal.
Netizens Slam Divya
@jadoreasim: Shamita telling Divya not to poke #PratikSehajpal again and again 🤣🔥 She said he didn't even come to talk to her but she started this fight. I am loving this. All her friends are telling her the same thing! #BiggBossOTT.
Hardatt: Divya is so insecure that she is not letting Ridhima play her own game. She is trying to take Ridz in her side . I think Ridhima should stay away from her. Divya Ridhima ko le dubegi.
Divyanka Supports Divya
Outside the house, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi are supporting her. Divyanka shared a Instagram story and asked people to vote for her.
Varun On Pratik’s Foul Words
On the other hand, Varun reacted to Pratik Sehajpal's foul words for him in front of girlfriend Divya and tweeted, "Iss zindagi main itni mehenat kari hai. Jaha hum hai bhi nahi waha humare baatein hone lagi hai. Bachpan main sikha tha , hardwork is the key, main aage kaam karta rahunga while you stand there and abuse me. Peace ✌🏻."