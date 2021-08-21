Bigg Boss OTT: After Spider-Man Drama, Rakhi Sawant To Enter The House This Weekend!
The controversial drama queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab attention and get her work done. The actress, who made people laugh with her funny antics, recently created 'hungama' in front of Bigg Boss OTT house.
She
reached
Bigg
Boss
OTT
sets
in
bizarre
Spider-Man
costume.
She
walked
towards
the
reality
show's
set
entrance
with
a
bag,
danced
and
questioned
Bigg
Boss
for
not
calling
her
on
the
show
even
though
she
is
Over-The-Top
and
the
show
is
too
Over-The-Top.
And
now,
her
question
has
been
answered!
She
will
apparently
be
appearing
on
the
show
on
Sunday
Ka
Vaar,
which
will
be
hosted
by
Karan
Johar.
Rakhi took to her Instagram account to inform her fans about her visit. She shared a video in which she was seen singing 'Shayad meri shaadi ka khaya' and added that she will be taking 'jalebi, fafda, samosa' and other snacks for Bigg Boss.
Upset With Bigg Boss OTT, Rakhi Sawant Reaches The Set In Bizarre Spider-Man Look Uninvited!
She later asked her fans to download Voot to watch her on the show where she promise to take everyone's class. The actor ended the video addressing Karan as 'bhaiya' and added that she is coming to celebrate rakhi with him.
Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Reacts To Rakhi Sawant's Promise; Says She Wants To Wear Batman Costume & Dance With Rakhi
She captioned the video as, "Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi ...... Mein aa rahi hu iss Sunday .. Inn Sab contestants ko batane ki Real OTT toh mein hi hu ..."
Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on her post, "Rakhaa will miss you," while a few of herbfans seemed excited and commented by sharing hearts emojis.
Are you excited about her entry? Hit the comment box to share your views.