Bigg Boss OTT: After Spider-Man Drama, Rakhi Sawant To Enter The House This Weekend!

The controversial drama queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab attention and get her work done. The actress, who made people laugh with her funny antics, recently created 'hungama' in front of Bigg Boss OTT house.

She reached Bigg Boss OTT sets in bizarre Spider-Man costume. She walked towards the reality show's set entrance with a bag, danced and questioned Bigg Boss for not calling her on the show even though she is Over-The-Top and the show is too Over-The-Top. And now, her question has been answered! She will apparently be appearing on the show on Sunday Ka Vaar, which will be hosted by Karan Johar.



Rakhi took to her Instagram account to inform her fans about her visit. She shared a video in which she was seen singing 'Shayad meri shaadi ka khaya' and added that she will be taking 'jalebi, fafda, samosa' and other snacks for Bigg Boss.

Upset With Bigg Boss OTT, Rakhi Sawant Reaches The Set In Bizarre Spider-Man Look Uninvited!

She later asked her fans to download Voot to watch her on the show where she promise to take everyone's class. The actor ended the video addressing Karan as 'bhaiya' and added that she is coming to celebrate rakhi with him.

She captioned the video as, "Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi ...... Mein aa rahi hu iss Sunday .. Inn Sab contestants ko batane ki Real OTT toh mein hi hu ..."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on her post, "Rakhaa will miss you," while a few of herbfans seemed excited and commented by sharing hearts emojis.

