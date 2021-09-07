Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Says Karan Johar Was Biased, Shares Shamita Shetty Got Most Exposure On Weekends

Akshara Singh along with Milind Gaba became the latest contestants to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house this last weekend. The duo was a connection in the BB house and were evicted based on the audience’s fewer votes. However, many fans and admirers of Akshara recently took to social media to express their displeasure with her ouster. A few users even accused the makers of being biased towards Singh.

Now, post her elimination, Akshara has opened up about her Bigg Boss OTT stint in an interview with SpotBoyE. The Bhojpuri star also shared that she feels her eviction was pre-planned. She even went ahead and called host Karan Johar 'biased’ whilst opining that Shamita Shetty got the most exposure on Sunday Ka Vaar episodes.

Akshara said, “Biased hai.. Jo decision hai vo biased hi hai. Maine aksar dekha hai ki Weekend Ka Vaar par Shamita Shetty ko sabse zyada exposure milta hai. Unki batao se behavior se aisa fix lgta tha ki Shamita, and aur 4 log end tak jayge.” (Yes, he is biased. His decision was biased. I feel Shamita Shetty gets the most exposure on 'Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes. And her behavior suggests that she is among the four who are fixed to go till the end)”

On being quizzed about her eviction, Akshara asserted that her eviction was pre-planned and that the makers made her portray in a negative way. “Mujhe lagta hai ye pre-planned tha ki mujhe ye hafte mein ya ye din nikal dena chahiye bahar. Toh inhone nikal diya. Wo bhi blame kar ke, 15 din pehle ki baat. Mujhe jaan booch k negative bana diya gaya aur inka pre-planned tha ki ye din pe isko nikalna hai. Toh sath me do logo ko nikal diya jaye. (Everything was pre-planned. They had decided before that they wanted to throw me out on this day or week. I was portrayed in a negative light and they pre-planned the exit of two contestants),” she added.