Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Calls Shamita ‘Maasi’; Actress Slams Shilpa Shetty’s Sister For Being Bossy

Bigg Boss OTT is truly serving 'Over The Drama' every day to the viewers, all thanks to its contestants. In the latest episode of BB OTT, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty engaged in a war of words in the kitchen area. Akshara, who has been staying quietly in the house, recently expressed her disappointment over Shamita's 'high-profile' attitude.

After the mighty fight in the kitchen area, Akshara Singh muttered to herself that Shamita Shetty was being bossy around the house and using English words to show off her high-profile status. Later, in a conversation with Urfi Javed, Akshara age-shamed Shamita and called her 'maasi' aka aunt. The Bhojpuri diva also compared the Zeher actress to be as old as her mother. Urfi and Akshara were seen laughing over their talks.

On the other hand, Shamita Shetty is also upset with Akshara Singh's behaviour and discussed the same with Divya Agarwal. For the unversed, Akshara Singh is a connection to Pratik Sehajpal. The duo is currently the Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house. A few days ago, Akshara had got criticized by Moose Jattana for her profession. The diva was in tears after Muskaan took a dig at her occupation. Well, Akshara has been maintaining her calmness inside the house. However, her latest avatar indeed left fans surprised.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Karan Nath are showing shades of their personalities inside the house. After all the drama, it would be interesting to see Karan Johar will interact with them in the first-weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT.