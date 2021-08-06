Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh & Ridhima Pandit Are The Next Confirmed Contestants Of Karan Johar’s Show; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT is starting on August 8, 2021, on VOOT. Hosted by Karan Johar, the makers have so far confirmed Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan as the contestants of the first OTT version of Bigg Boss. Ever since the show was announced, fans can't keep calm to know who all are entering the madhouse.

Amidst all, a couple of promos on social media are going viral on social media, which reveal that TV actress Ridhima Pandit and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh are the next confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT.

Watch the promos here:

Any guesses on who will be the next confirmed contestant… ?? Find out on @Voot @VootSelect

Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm - every Sunday, Catch the episodes @7pm on Mon-Sat & and LIVE 24x7 all days

In the above videos, Ridhima Pandit is looking gorgeous in a black top and shimmering long skirt. The actress heard saying, "Sabko mujhse zaroor pyaar ho jayega." Looks like she is all set to nail the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

On the other hand, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is looking beautiful a colourful lehenga. She can be seen performing on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT. Notably, the actress can also be heard saying, "Jo log humare Bhojpuri industry ka naam kharab kar dete hai na, inn sab ka labar-labar band kar dete hai." In the clip, she further said, "vaise toh hum zabardasti ke romance ke liye jane chahte hai lekin agar ya zarrut pari na toh hum ko action bhi barabar karna aata hai." Whoa, she is actually ready to set the internet on fire with her electrifying presence in the house.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will run for six weeks. The top performers will also get a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman khan. Fans can see the 'Over The Top' drama 24/7 on VOOT. If reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal, Shadman Khan, Pratik Sehajpal and others are expected to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Stay tuned for more updates!