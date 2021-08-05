Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar Confirms She Is Not Participating; Will Shamita Shetty Join The Show Instead?

The buzz around the upcoming controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT has been growing with each passing day. The makers have been sharing some interesting sneak peeks about the contestants who will be appearing on the Karan Johar hosting show.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of speculation about Anusha Dandekar participating as a contestant as well. However, the actress has now reacted to the reports by stating that she is not going to Bigg Boss.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her fans and followers. In the video, Anusha said, “Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day.”

In the meantime, many new names have been doing the rounds ahead of the show’s premiere. According to a SpotBoyE report, actress Shamita Shetty may enter the controversial house as well. However, at the moment, there is no confirmation by the makers or Shamita about her participation.

A source close to the development told the portal, "Shamita is very much entering the show. The actress who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 3 will be once again participating in the show. However, there is no clarity yet if she will be going again as a contestant in the show. She has been roped in the very last moment and creatives are still working on her entry."

The source added, "Also, Anusha Dandekar who was almost finalised for the show has changed her plans and will not enter the show now"